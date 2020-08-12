Police investigating after pedestrian struck, injured in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Auburn Wednesday night that left one person seriously injured.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Southbridge Street and Warren Road.

That area will be closed to motorists while the Auburn Police Accident Reconstruction Unit investigates.

No further information has been made available.

