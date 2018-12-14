Police investigating after pedestrian struck, injured in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured in Chelmsford Friday night.

Officers responding to the scene on Boston Road around 5:15 p.m. found a 70-year-old man lying in the road, according to a release issued by police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 64-year-old Chelmsford man, remained on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Commuters are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

