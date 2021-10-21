BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state and Brockton police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Brockton on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of North Quincy Street and Brookfield Drive around 2 p.m., according to Brockton police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox