BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state and Brockton police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Brockton on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of North Quincy Street and Brookfield Drive around 2 p.m., according to Brockton police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)