QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Quincy early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Newport Avenue before 4:30 a.m. found a 58-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a car, according to Quincy police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The car involved in the crash sustained a shattered windshield.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Newport Avenue is closed from Holbrook Road to the W. Squantum Street overpass.

Drivers are told to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

The QPD is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning. A 58yo pedestrian was stuck and killed. The oper of MV remained on scene and is cooperating. Newport Ave is CLOSED from Holbrook Rd to the W. Squantum St overpass. Seek alternate route #matraffic pic.twitter.com/dCAM8rM1fe — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 11, 2022

