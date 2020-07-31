Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by commuter rail train in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a commuter rail train in Somerville on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person possibly hit by a train near Beacon Street around 1 p.m. found a male victim on the tracks, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was “intentionally on the right of way” when he was hit by an outbound Fitchburg Line train, officials said.

Foul play is not suspected.

