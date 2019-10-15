Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Methuen that killed a 57-year-old pedestrian, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run on Jackson Street between Ranger and Dearborn roads shortly before 9 p.m.

A man watching his car being dropped off by a tow truck was hit by another car that kept driving, according to police.

The victim, a 57-year-old man who allegedly lived across the street from the crash, was pronounced dead, Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698. People who live in the area are also being asked to check their security cameras for footage of a car traveling toward Pleasant Valley Street at 8:45 p.m.

