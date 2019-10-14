Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Methuen that killed a 57-year-old pedestrian, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run on Jackson Street between Ranger Road and Dearborn Road shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead, Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon, said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

UPDATE sad to report the Pedestrian hit and run is a fatal. V male age 57. Anyone with information please call at 978.983.8698. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) October 15, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)