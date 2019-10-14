Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Methuen that killed a 57-year-old pedestrian, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a hit and run on Jackson Street between Ranger Road and Dearborn Road shortly before 9 p.m., police said.
The victim, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead, Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon, said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.
