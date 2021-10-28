WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in Worcester on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a serious crash in the area of 557 Southwest Cutoff around 7:40 p.m. learned that a 42-year-old Sudbury woman was driving a Toyota Highlander toward the Auburn/Worcester line when she saw a 66-year-old male pedestrian, according to Worcester police.

The driver was unable to stop in time and crashed into the pedestrian, police said.

She ran over to help the pedestrian, who was unresponsive, police added.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

