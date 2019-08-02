Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by van in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a 67-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a van in Hull on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of George Washington Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. transported the Hull man to South Shore Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim, whose name has not been released, attempted to cross the roadway as a 49-year-old van operator traveled east on the boulevard.

The van driver, whose name has also not been released, was not injured.

The van sustained a shattered windshield.

The crash remains under investigation.

