BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues around 9 a.m. found one person deceased, according to Boston police.

The driver of the vehicle that reportedly hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

A bicycle could be seen in the area of the crash but police did not say if the pedestrian was riding it.

One woman recalled the terrifying moment when she rushed over to the victim.

“A bunch of BMC workers came running out of the hospital and I ran across with them, and I saw a guy and a bike laying on the ground,” she said. “My heart’s pounding. I’m shaking. I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life. It was like a horror movie.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

