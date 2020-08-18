Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brockton late Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fatal crash on Belmont Street just before midnight.

No additional information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

