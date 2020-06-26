Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Quincy on Friday, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Street near the Southern Artery around 1 p.m. found a pedestrian injured in the street, according to the Quincy Police Department.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead, police said.
A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
