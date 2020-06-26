Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Quincy on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Street near the Southern Artery around 1 p.m. found a pedestrian injured in the street, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead, police said.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

UPDATE: We are saddened to report this crash is now being investigated as a fatality. Our thoughts are with family of the deceased. Media inquiries should be directed to District Attorney Morrissey’s Office. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 26, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

