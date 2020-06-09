Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mattapan on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Cummins Highway and Richmere Road around 7:30 a.m. found the lifeless victim in the roadway, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)