Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Worcester early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 300 St. Nicholas Ave. abut 6 a.m. found the victim injured in the street, according to Worcester police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 26-year-old Worcester man in a 2002 Nissan Sentra hit the man as he was crossing the street.

The incident remains under investigation.

