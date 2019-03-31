Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-93 in Braintree on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area prior to Exit 5 about 8:45 p.m. found a man who had been hit by a Honda Accord and was unresponsive in the roadway, according to state police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to South Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The three women in the Accord were taken to Milton Hospital.

The circumstances leading to the man being on the highway remain under investigation.

#MAtraffic At approx 8:42 pm, a pedestrian was struck on I-93 SB, prior to x.5 in #Braintree, resulting in serious, life-threatening injuries. We are gathering information now and will release more info when we can. All lanes are now open, investigation is underway. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 1, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)