NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Mass. Pike at the Route 30 off-ramp around 8:40 p.m. found a pedestrian dead at the scene, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

