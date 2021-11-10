LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash on Route 28 at the 7-Eleven Shell gas station around 6 a.m. determined a 42-year-old Londonderry man had been struck by a car, according to Londonderry police.

The pedestrian was flown via Boston Medflight to a Massachusetts hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as a 58-year-old Londonderry woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

She did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact lead investigator Sgt. Ryan Buker at rbuker@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5951.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)