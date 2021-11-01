NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Norwood early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 1:10 a.m. found a 37-year-old Norwood man had been struck by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwood police.

He was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old Brockton woman, remained at the scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

She did not report any injuries, police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

