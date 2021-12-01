RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Raynham Wednesday evening.

First responders rushed to the scene of a reported crash on Route 104 shortly before 5 p.m. and found a 34-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to the fire department.

He was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

