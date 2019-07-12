Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Saugus Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Hamilton Street around 10 p.m. found a 37-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Melrose man, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation,.

