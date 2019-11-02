Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash near Ruggles and Tremont streets around 4 p.m. found an 80-year-old man with serious head injuries, according to Boston police.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)