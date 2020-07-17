Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Dartmouth overnight that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 671 State Road around 9:15 p.m. found the victim, Ryan Silvia, 37, of Fall River, unresponsive in the roadway, according to police.

The driver of the BMW 323i that struck him remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Silvia was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

