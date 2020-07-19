Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Raynham, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area Route 138 just after 9 p.m. found the victim, a 28-year-old Raynham woman, who had been hit by a blue Honda Civic, officials said.

She was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Freetown woman, was unharmed, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

