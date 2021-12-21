WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after a female pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Mill and First streets around 7 p.m. found a female pedestrian in the road, according to Worcester police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)