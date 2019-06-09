Police investigating after person fires shots into the air at Providence festival

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person fired shots into the air during Providence, Rhode Island’s largest festival on Saturday night.

Robert Gott attended the festival and captured the moment police say several shots were fired into the air on camera. In the video, you hear five gunshots and people screaming as they ran away.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to do at the very moment,” said Gott. “We noticed he was shooting into the air but it happened so fast we didn’t know which direction it could’ve gone in at any moment”

He said a couple of small fights were happening when suddenly the shots were fired.

“Most people were afraid for their lives for a minute,” said Gott.

In a slowed down version of the video, you can see a man near the middle of the screen fire two shots into the air then shortly after, run away.

According to police, heavily armed forces responded to the scene and no one was hurt.

“I’m very relieved, it could’ve been world news for a minute,” said Gott.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

