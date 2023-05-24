STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people taken to the hospital, including one person who was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound, after a crash in Stoughton Wednesday night, police said.

Stoughton police said the crash happened at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street,

Police said the person with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. Four other people were also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

The intersection was closed to all traffic as of around 11 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to remain closed until further notice.

Three vehicles were seen stopped in the intersection. In an update, though, police said only two of the vehicles were involved in the crash.

While an investigation was ongoing, police said they did not believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

Instead, police said they believed someone in one of the cars in the crash fired shots into the third car, a white SUV, which was not involved in the crash. A man was then found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of the SUV, according to police.

