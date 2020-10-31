Police investigating after person hospitalized in Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for gunshots in the area of River Road just after 2 a.m. found a person suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, according to police.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

