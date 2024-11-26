BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck on 8th Street around 6 p.m. found a man in his 30s injured, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains underi nvestigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

