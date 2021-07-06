MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one person was shot at a home in Malden on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened at a home on Fairmont Street just before 7:20 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim could be seen being taken out of the home on a stretcher and being placed into the back of an ambulance.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was not random, the DA’s office added.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

No additional information has been released.

