BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after police say a shooting Sunday night left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street around 8 p.m. found a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

