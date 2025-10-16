BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Boston Wednesday night, according to officials.

Officers responded to the residential area of Brandywyne Drive for a report of the shooting around 8 p.m. They could be seen focusing their investigation on a White SUV next to a dumpster, and knocking on neighbors’ doors asking for information.

One resident told 7NEWS he heard shots from inside his apartment building, and another resident said she came home to her neighborhood swarmed with police. She told 7NEWS she was shocked at the scene, since the neighborhood is usually very quiet.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but they have not provided an update on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

