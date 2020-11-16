Police investigating after person shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Hyde Park Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Church Street shortly after 10 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the department.

That person, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

No further information was made available.

#BREAKING: Boston Police investigating a shooting on Church Street in Hyde Park tonight. Police say the victim has life-threatening injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/m0r197OIEQ — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) November 17, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)