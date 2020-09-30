Police investigating after person shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Hyde Park late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Georgetown Drive shortly before midnight found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers scattered all over the ground.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

