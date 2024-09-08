LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex in Lowell on Saturday evening that left a juvenile hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun on Common Avenue around 4 p.m. found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lowell police.

The boy was rushed to a Boston-area hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kevin Matte, who lives nearby said he helped the wounded teen and told him “not to fall asleep” while waiting for paramedics to arrive on scene.

“The bleeding wasn’t that bad, he said he couldn’t feel his legs and he was worried about dying,” he recalled. “I just told him not to fall asleep and to stay with me until the paramedics got here.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

