BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 62 Bower St. around 1 a.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. They were transported to the hospital.

Multiple vehicles in the area were damaged in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

