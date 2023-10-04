WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Worcester Tuesday night after a person was shot, police said.

Police Lieutenant Sean Murtha said police were first dispatched to the area of Crystal Street around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

Once on scene, Murtha said, officers discovered one shooting victim.

Investigators were seen still working in the area shortly before 11 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

