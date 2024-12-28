BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at Downtown Crossing on Friday, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 8 Summer St. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
