BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at Downtown Crossing on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 8 Summer St. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

