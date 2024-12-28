BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at Downtown Crossing on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 8 Summer St. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox