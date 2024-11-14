BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Allston, officials said.

At around 5:02 p.m., officers responded to Soldiers Field Road for a report of a stabbing, according to the Boston Police Department.

The person stabbed was taken to the hospital, police said. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)