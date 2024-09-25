BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Brighton Wednesday after one person was injured in a stabbing, police said. 

The stabbing happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Camelot Court. 

SKY7-HD was soon flying over the scene as police swarmed the area. Several officers were seen near the crime scene and yellow caution tape was in place across the roadway. 

A police spokesperson said investigators had not identified any suspects as of around 1:20 p.m. The person who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

