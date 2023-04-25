DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded Tuesday night after a person was stabbed in Dorchester, officials said. 

The incident happened on Oldfields Road around 8 p.m.

Police said the person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police did not say whether they had made any arrests. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

