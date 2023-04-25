DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded Tuesday night after a person was stabbed in Dorchester, officials said.

The incident happened on Oldfields Road around 8 p.m.

Police said the person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether they had made any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)