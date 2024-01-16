BOSTON (WHDH) - A law enforcement response continued Monday night after a stabbing in Boston’s Downtown Crossing area.

A Boston police spokesperson said an initial call came in around 10:15 p.m. reporting a person stabbed on Washington Street.

One person suffered serious injuries, according to police.

A 7NEWS crew on scene spotted law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel responding Monday night.

Broken glass was visible on the ground outside a nearby building. At one point, SWAT teams appeared to make entry into the building.

The scene remained active after 11 p.m., with the area along Washington Street between Franklin Street and Summer Street shut down.

No further information was immediately available.

