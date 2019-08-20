Police investigating Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lowell after a person was stabbed overnight.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing victim at a Bridge Street convenience store around 11:30 p.m. assisted with transporting the person by helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment, officials said.

Officers dispatched at approximately 11:30 pm to 7-11 on Bridge Street for male who was stabbed. Male med-flighted to Boston Hospital. CID detectives conducting follow up investigation. — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) August 20, 2019

