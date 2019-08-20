Police investigating Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lowell after a person was stabbed overnight.
Officers responding to a report of a stabbing victim at a Bridge Street convenience store around 11:30 p.m. assisted with transporting the person by helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment, officials said.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)