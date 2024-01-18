BOSTON (WHDH) - Police remained on scene in Mattapan Wednesday night after a reported stabbing sent one person to an area hospital.

Boston police said the incident happened on River Street.

River Street remained closed between Blue Hill Avenue and Fremont Street around 11 p.m., with police seen still working in the area.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

