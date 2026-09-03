BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Roslindale Wednesday night.

Boston police responded to the area of 4003 Washington Street at approximately 9:11 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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