NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car and killed in North Andover Sunday, officials said.

Officials said the person was crossing Route 125 near Main and Pleasant streets when a car hit and killed them.

The driver stayed at the scene. No other information was immediately released.

