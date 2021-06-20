BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was hit by a truck in Dorchester Sunday, with witnesses saying a child was pinned under the truck.

A witness said a pickup truck hit a boy on Wilcock Street around 7 p.m.

“We heard the scream, the mother was screaming,” the witness said. “When we came out the car that had hit the child was moving back because the child was underneath the car.”

Police said one person was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately released.

