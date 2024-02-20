BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street around 7:15 a.m. found the victim injured, according to Boston police.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On scene, the bus could be seen taped off with police tape, and the driver’s side of the bus’s windshield appeared to show signs of impact.

Traffic Advisory: Police are on scene at a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with life threatening injuries in the area of Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street. Traffic will be impacted for the morning, please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 20, 2024

