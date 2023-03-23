BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car in Hyde Park late Wednesday night.

Officers could be seen inside a taped-off area near the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Westminster Street where a sedan with a smashed windshield and damaged hood was stopped.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

