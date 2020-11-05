Police investigating after person struck, killed by Commuter Rail in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a male was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a male struck by an MBTA train at the intersection Merrimack and Parker street found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

