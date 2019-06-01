Police investigating after person struck, killed by commuter rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a commuter rail train Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a 10:30 a.m. report of a person struck by an outbound train at the Fairmount Commuter Rail station determined that a male of unknown age had been hit while trespassing on the tracks.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the incident remains under investigation, transit police say foul play is not suspected.

